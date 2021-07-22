Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.52% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 23,909 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

IDYA stock opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $709.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.56. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $24.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,107 shares of company stock worth $189,664 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

