Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,349 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.78% of Amalgamated Financial worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after acquiring an additional 106,484 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 584,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 116,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 175,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 40,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $15.68 on Thursday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $489.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

