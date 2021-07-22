Northern Trust Corp Purchases 68,117 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,117 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYRS shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.80. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a negative net margin of 462.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

