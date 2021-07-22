Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CAE were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,964,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CAE in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,307,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in CAE by 2.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CAE in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $32.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CAE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

