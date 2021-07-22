Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,742 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.83% of OncoCyte worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in OncoCyte by 22.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 94.6% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 12,223,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,442,000 after buying an additional 5,941,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Shares of OCX opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.43 million, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.89. OncoCyte Co. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $6.57.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 46.76% and a negative net margin of 1,123.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.71.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.