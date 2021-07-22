Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,576 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.79% of Clarus worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 413.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $113,483.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,524.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLAR. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Clarus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

CLAR stock opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $898.90 million, a P/E ratio of 83.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80. Clarus Co. has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

