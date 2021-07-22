Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 60,005 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.43% of Tellurian worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,661,000 after buying an additional 1,908,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 535,177 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

TELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.02.

In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. Tellurian Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

