Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,995 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,381 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Farmers National Banc worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $431.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.03%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.