Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,065 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,065 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Blue Bird worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blue Bird by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after buying an additional 25,872 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 691,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,319,000 after purchasing an additional 160,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 14,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $386,036.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,899,673.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,566 shares of company stock worth $770,141. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of BLBD opened at $24.74 on Thursday. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $671.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.26.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

