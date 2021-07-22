Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,382 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,382 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.88. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $38.10. The firm has a market cap of $493.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $101.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. Analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

