Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,849 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,849 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.45% of DSP Group worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,092,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 472.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 316,038 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,768,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 494,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 96,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 492,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 80,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of DSP Group stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.50 million, a P/E ratio of -58.20, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26. DSP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $18.02.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

