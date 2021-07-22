Northern Trust Corp Sells 14,646 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,646 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 30,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 103,775 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 205,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 29,850 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

SCU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $46.50 to $48.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE:SCU opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $27.11.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.34 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 164.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.62%.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

