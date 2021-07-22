Northern Trust Corp Sells 14,824 Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,824 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.60% of Amerant Bancorp worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,782,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 148,333 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $21,260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

AMTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

In related news, insider Miguel Palacios acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $22.06 on Thursday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $838.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 1.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

