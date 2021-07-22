Northern Trust Corp Sells 15,836 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,836 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.13% of CalAmp worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in CalAmp by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,694,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 284,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CalAmp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,683,000 after purchasing an additional 259,949 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CalAmp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CalAmp by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 130,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAMP stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $429.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.58. CalAmp Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CAMP has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

