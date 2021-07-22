Northern Trust Corp Sells 16,815 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,815 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.88% of XOMA worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in XOMA in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in XOMA in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in XOMA by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in XOMA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58. XOMA Co. has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $46.32. The firm has a market cap of $370.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). XOMA had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. Analysts forecast that XOMA Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Aegis started coverage on shares of XOMA in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other XOMA news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $303,487.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

