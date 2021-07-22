Northern Trust Corp Sells 22,463 Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,859 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 22,463 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.94% of Tejon Ranch worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,673 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $26,763,000 after purchasing an additional 74,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,976 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 38,394 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,395 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 1.3% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 168,277 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,775 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRC opened at $16.24 on Thursday. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $427.83 million, a PE ratio of -541.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Tejon Ranch had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Tejon Ranch Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

