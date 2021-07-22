Northern Trust Corp Sells 27,859 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.77% of Astronics worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Astronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Astronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Astronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.26. Astronics Co. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a market cap of $570.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.10.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.29). Astronics had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $105.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

