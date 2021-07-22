Northern Trust Corp Sells 32,084 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,084 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.99% of UroGen Pharma worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $606,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,544,000 after purchasing an additional 141,114 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 619,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 228,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

URGN stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $333.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.20. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 604.78% and a negative return on equity of 106.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

