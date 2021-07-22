Northern Trust Corp Sells 56,540 Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,540 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.73% of CorePoint Lodging worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPLG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 36,601 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 40,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CPLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE CPLG opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.86. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.97.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.