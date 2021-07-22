Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,639 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.95% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,674 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

ANIP stock opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 1.29.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $54.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANIP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

