Northern Trust Corp Takes $4.14 Million Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 115,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.07% of MP Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,709,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,113,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a current ratio of 16.99. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MP shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

