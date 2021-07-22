Northern Trust Corp Takes Position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 87,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.33% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,044.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 133,518 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,218,000. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ FDMT opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $660.09 million and a PE ratio of -2.80. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

