Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Unifi worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Unifi by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Unifi by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $625,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,817.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $50,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $1,379,774. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFI stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. Unifi, Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $30.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $449.31 million, a P/E ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $178.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

