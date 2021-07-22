Northland Securities Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $106.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $98.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Seagate Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.68. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

