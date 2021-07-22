Northrop Grumman (NOC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Northrop Grumman to post earnings of $5.75 per share for the quarter. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2021 guidance at 24.000-24.500 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Northrop Grumman to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NOC stock opened at $361.46 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $368.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.45.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. 83.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

