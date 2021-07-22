Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Sells $518,970.87 in Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.43, for a total transaction of $518,970.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,411 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,888.08.

NASDAQ NVAX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,506,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.30. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Novavax by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

