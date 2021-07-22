NovoCure (NVCR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. On average, analysts expect NovoCure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $190.00 on Thursday. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,727.43 and a beta of 1.08.

NVCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

In other NovoCure news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $199,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $347,628.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,197.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,620,663 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

