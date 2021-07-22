Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $9.75 million and $1.83 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.78 or 0.00861855 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,865,278 coins. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

