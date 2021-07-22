Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.17, RTT News reports. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:NUE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.69. 58,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Nucor has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.38.

Get Nucor alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on NUE shares. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.