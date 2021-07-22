NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

NuStar Energy has decreased its dividend by 58.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NS traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.13. 401,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,712. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

