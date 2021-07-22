NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 45,316 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.81% of NuVasive worth $95,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in NuVasive by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in NuVasive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in NuVasive by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

In other NuVasive news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $231,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,607 shares of company stock worth $1,072,566. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. boosted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.54.

NUVA stock opened at $64.51 on Thursday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

