Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Down to $10.00

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $8.66. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 463 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUVB. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

