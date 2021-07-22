Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,715 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.86% of Quanex Building Products worth $25,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NX opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $806.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

