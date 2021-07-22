Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 33,556 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 342,592 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,556 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Independent Bank Group worth $24,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 14,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 226.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 19,077 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 647,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,761,000 after buying an additional 36,808 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 283,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 32.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.93. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.10.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.57 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.