Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 55,687 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Hill-Rom worth $27,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at $66,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $384,551,000 after buying an additional 479,803 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,660,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $162,688,000 after buying an additional 468,027 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,404,000 after buying an additional 275,708 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,553,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,084,000 after buying an additional 224,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $118.62 on Thursday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $118.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.15. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

HRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

