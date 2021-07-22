Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 761,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,561 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.94% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $25,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

ITCI opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.20. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. The company had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,075,490.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,034,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

