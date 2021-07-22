Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 871,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,872 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of MDU Resources Group worth $27,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,406 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,038,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,484,000 after acquiring an additional 130,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,515,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,130,000 after acquiring an additional 226,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,842,000 after acquiring an additional 112,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 58.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,372,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,997,000 after acquiring an additional 872,538 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MDU Resources Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.