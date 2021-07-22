Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $14.04 Billion Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,541,703 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,292,510 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.5% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Microsoft worth $14,038,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.60.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $281.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $284.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

