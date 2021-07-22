Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $25.49 Million Stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,927 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $25,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,294 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,870 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,823,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,556,000 after purchasing an additional 488,788 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,534,000 after purchasing an additional 192,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 268.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,974,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 1.89.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $436,103.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,219. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

