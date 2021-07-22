Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.70% of Wingstop worth $26,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its position in Wingstop by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 281,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Wingstop by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 549,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,875,000 after purchasing an additional 92,329 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth $57,000.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $159.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.13, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.33. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price target on shares of Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.47.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

