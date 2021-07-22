Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 931,841 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931,841 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.41% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $25,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $112,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 307.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $78,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,406. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

