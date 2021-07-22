Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 103,416 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,416 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of CONMED worth $27,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in CONMED by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in CONMED by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $134.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.80. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $69.60 and a one year high of $146.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.56.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $131,558.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $1,861,596.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,827 shares in the company, valued at $16,405,333.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,087 shares of company stock worth $11,247,998. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group started coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.40.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

