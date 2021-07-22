Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 12,009,580 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 98.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,009,580 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Zillow Group worth $25,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $112.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.54. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 704.36, a P/E/G ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

