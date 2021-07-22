Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 212,712 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,712 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Cloudera worth $25,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cloudera by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,311,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after buying an additional 146,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLDR opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.89. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,154.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $579,208.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 120,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,384.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,675 shares of company stock worth $2,562,727. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

