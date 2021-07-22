Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 35,790 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,790 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $27,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $98,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 36.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 38.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $52,959.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $503,088.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,866 shares of company stock worth $651,348 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC opened at $29.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.46.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

