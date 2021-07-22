Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 6,787 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.82% of Fabrinet worth $27,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FN stock opened at $93.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.20.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

