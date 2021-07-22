nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 17.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 2,426.6% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,200,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,630 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,726,000. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,061,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $33.46.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

