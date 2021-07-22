NVIDIA Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $172.50 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $213.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $162.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

NVDA stock opened at $194.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.70 billion, a PE ratio of 91.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $97.77 and a 12-month high of $208.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Savior LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 103 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.15, for a total value of $67,068.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,777.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $50,697,225. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

