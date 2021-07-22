NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $223.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $180.00 to $223.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $162.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $168.75 to $176.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.50 to $187.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $194.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $97.77 and a 1 year high of $208.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total value of $251,684.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,294.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $50,697,225. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

