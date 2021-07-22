NXM (NXM) Market Cap Achieves $505.82 Million

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last week, NXM has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $505.82 million and approximately $46.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can now be bought for about $78.97 or 0.00241837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NXM Coin Profile

NXM is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,903,582 coins and its circulating supply is 6,404,907 coins. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

